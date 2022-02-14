Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.63. 24,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $79.30.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

