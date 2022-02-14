Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $6.78 Million in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 2.07% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,424. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.