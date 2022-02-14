Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EVOL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,148. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 345,138 shares of company stock valued at $630,389 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evolving Systems by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

