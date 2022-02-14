Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of EVOL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,148. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 345,138 shares of company stock valued at $630,389 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Evolving Systems Company Profile
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolving Systems (EVOL)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.