StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

DYNT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 72,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,479. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -0.10.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

