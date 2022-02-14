Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ CLSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. 1,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,031. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Celsion
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
