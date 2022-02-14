Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. 1,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,031. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsion by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsion by 36.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Celsion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

