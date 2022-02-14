Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of CVLY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.67.
In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,105 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,814 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,656 shares of company stock worth $164,933 and have sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.
