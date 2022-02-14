Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.87.

Shares of MOH traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.20. 3,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $205.61 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

