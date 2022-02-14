12,810 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,810 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,368,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.61.

Shares of SHOP traded down $8.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $845.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,163.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,376.01. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

