Clough Capital Partners L P Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 79,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,129,000. Bill.com comprises 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bill.com by 663.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,004,000 after acquiring an additional 536,066 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 476,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Bill.com stock traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.97. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,107 shares of company stock worth $114,614,501 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

