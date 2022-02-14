PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Position Lifted by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PennyMac Financial Services comprises 3.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $60,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 687,554 shares of company stock valued at $43,139,376 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

