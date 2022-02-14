Clough Capital Partners L P Has $30.47 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 319.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.8% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $579.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,445. The firm has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $592.42 and a 200-day moving average of $625.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

