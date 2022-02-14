CMG Global Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CMG Global Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,205,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

