CMG Global Holdings LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16,607.2% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,354,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $81.32. 75,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,935,493. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

