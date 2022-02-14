CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 126,546 State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,718,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,047,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,975,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 19,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $991,621.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Larocco sold 11,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $596,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,068. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STFC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.72. 337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,897. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

