Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.8% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.99. 1,770,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,826,273. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.