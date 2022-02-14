Candlestick Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 859,132 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $46,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after purchasing an additional 282,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,378,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

