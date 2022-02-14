CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,256,337 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,256,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,046,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.68% of GreenSky at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 1,398.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 346,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,988 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,180,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,170,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 854.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 591,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 529,629 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. 17,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.