CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,256,337 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,256,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,046,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.68% of GreenSky at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 1,398.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 346,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,988 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,180,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,170,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 854.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 591,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 529,629 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. 17,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.