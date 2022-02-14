Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,200 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,201,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,631. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

