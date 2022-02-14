CNH Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,084,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,053 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $25,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,620 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,311 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,817 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Welbilt by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,792 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,118,000 after acquiring an additional 692,439 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,931. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

