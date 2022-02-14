Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,500 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Bausch Health Companies worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

BHC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,110. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

