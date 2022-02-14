Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

RRX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.62. 2,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,421. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

