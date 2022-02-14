115,000 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. Toll Brothers comprises approximately 1.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 608.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

