Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 5.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.89. 179,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,850,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

