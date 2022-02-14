Commodore Capital LP Increases Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,096 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned about 1.41% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XENE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of XENE stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.