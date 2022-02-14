Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce $2.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.26. Waters reported earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.31. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.