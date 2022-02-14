Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post $2.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Waters by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Waters by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.31. 2,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,079. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

