CVI Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,702,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,189,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,000,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.72. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,905. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

