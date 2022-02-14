Commodore Capital LP Has $28.47 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 796,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares during the period. Cytokinetics makes up 7.5% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,999,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. 3,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

