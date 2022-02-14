Compass Group LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Compass Group LLC trimmed its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Arco Platform makes up approximately 2.2% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Compass Group LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Arco Platform worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,699,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,583,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 309,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 73,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.
