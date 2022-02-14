Commodore Capital LP Buys New Shares in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 513,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,613,000. Tenaya Therapeutics comprises about 2.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,068,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $155,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,581,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,339,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

TNYA stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.