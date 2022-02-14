Compass Group LLC Cuts Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Compass Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Arco Platform accounts for approximately 2.2% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compass Group LLC owned 1.02% of Arco Platform worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $30,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 25.6% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 8.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Arco Platform stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,276. The firm has a market cap of $591.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 0.71. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.