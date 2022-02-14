Commodore Capital LP Purchases 1,792,194 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792,194 shares during the quarter. VistaGen Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.7% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 2.66% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $588,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after buying an additional 8,996,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 646.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 406,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $348,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VTGN stock remained flat at $$1.50 during trading hours on Monday. 11,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,107. The firm has a market cap of $299.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.