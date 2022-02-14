StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares.

Polymet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

