StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of PLM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares.
Polymet Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polymet Mining (PLM)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.