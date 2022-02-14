Caxton Corp Purchases 38 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Caxton Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after buying an additional 177,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $16.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $408.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,555,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.80. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

