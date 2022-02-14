Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLVM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $38.93.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.