Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
