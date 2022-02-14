CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 762 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

