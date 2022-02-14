Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Expands By 276.6%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, an increase of 276.6% from the January 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

NYSE:JQC traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.20. 7,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,438. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

