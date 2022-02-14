25,576 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,817. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $103.73 and a twelve month high of $110.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

