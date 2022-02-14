Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

TGVSF stock remained flat at $$24.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. Tryg A/S has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

