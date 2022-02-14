Clearfield Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Dine Brands Global makes up approximately 2.1% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 395.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.06. 1,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

