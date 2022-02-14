SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMAP) Short Interest Update

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMAP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,698,000.
SMAP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 20,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.02.
SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.
