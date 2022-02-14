Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives $5.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ITRG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 166,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,147. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

