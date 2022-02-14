Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Expands By 262.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 262.9% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $26.60. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.28. CHS has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

