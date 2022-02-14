Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Rises By 77.7%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:RING traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.60. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,141. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $33.87.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

