First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,900 shares, an increase of 245.2% from the January 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.
Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,614. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $31.06.
