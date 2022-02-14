SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Down 46.5% in January

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,324. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $114.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

