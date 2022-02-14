Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TWIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

