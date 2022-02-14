Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
TWIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of Twin Disc stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Twin Disc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
