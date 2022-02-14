Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STRM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.