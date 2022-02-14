Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,923 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 227.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.94.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,419,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.57.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

